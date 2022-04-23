Robert Snodgrass - Fans memories of a transfer gem adored by supporters

Robert Snodgrass was one of eight summer arrivals before United’s 2008/09 campaign and became a pivotal signing for the club on the wing.

He was signed from Livingston for an undisclosed fee - reported to be just £35,000 compensation.

Robert Snodgrass turns and celebrates scoring against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park in March 2010. PIC: James Hardisty

The former Scottish under-21 and under-20 international had scored 10 goals for Livingston during their mediocre 2007/08 season.

However, he had his eyes set on reaching a higher level of football at League One Leeds.

His debut came in the 2-1 win at Scunthorpe United in United’s season opener.

The winger’s first Whites goal came in the very next game as Chester were slayed 5-2 in the Carling Cup.

Leeds and McAllister then stuttered to first a 2-0 loss at home to Oldham and then disappointing draws with Yeovil Town and Bristol Rovers, Snodgrass found himself rather in and out of the side.

His second United goal also came in the Carling Cup as Hartlepool were narrowly brushed side at Elland Road in September.

His first league goal then came in December’s 2-1 loss at home to Colchester, with another Snodgrass strike arriving in the next league game which resulted in a 3-1 loss at MK Dons.

Gary McAllister was then sacked the very next game.

Snodgrass went on to make a further 165 appearances in a Whites shirt en route to a Leeds total of 191 and 38 more goals taking his tally to 41.

We asked the Elland Road faithful to share their memories of Snoddy, who was moved on to Premier League Norwich City in 2012 for a fee believed to be in the region of £3 million.

Here are some of your responses:

James Barlow: "That free kick against Man U. So close.

"They suddenly realised they were up against a great side, and promptly brought on an array of star subs.

"Didn't help them....."

John Lufc Hook: "My favourite memory has to be Swindon away when my boys were mascots, we got to meet all the players, was feeling very star struck in the changing room, when we left he came running out saying is this your wife’s bag that she had left in there."

Gregory Campbell: "Great left foot played for the shirt."

Paul Wilkinson: "Robert was great at set pieces and good either down the wing or pushing forward into a striking role.

"Such a shame that he had to be sold to Norwich."

Jon O'Leary: "Away goals at Coventry and Bristol City."

Mac Fife: "The penalty at the Emirates."

Sandra Downer: "Has to be his departure.

"My birthday pre-season tour of Cornwall. Was heartbroken."

Richard Barber: "Burnley away top of the pile easily. ‘accidentally’ elbowed my mates nose celebrating. His eyes started watering and and people thought he was crying with joy! Snoddy Snoddy Snoddy, oi oi oi…."