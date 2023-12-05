All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as they prepare for a clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with Blackburn Rovers as they look to keep the pressure on those above. The Whites have been in fine form over recent weeks, and they remain within seven points of the top two.

The Whites defeated Middlesbrough last time out, and they next make the trick to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Rodon praise

Robbie Savage is impressed with what fellow countryman Joe Rodon is producing during his loan spell with Leeds. He told TeamTalk: “Leeds have enjoyed seven straight wins at home in the Championship and are really going places this season.

"Their latest win was a tense and exciting 3-2 win over improving Middlesbrough, with Rodon making a great block to prevent their 10 men equalising during the second half. He’s been brilliant for Leeds. He’s getting regular games of football, albeit at a Championship level!”

Rodon was expected to go on to bigger things after Swansea City, joining Tottenham, but he struggled for game time with the London club. He is now looking to reignite his career with Leeds, and he is going the right way about it.

Tanaka latest

Leeds were linked with a move for Fortuna Dusseldorf star Ao Tanaka in the summer before ultimately deciding to walk away from any possible deal. According to the Express, the German club would consider selling Tanaka in January if they received the right offer.

