The 44-year-old is set to take on the reins at one of the biggest clubs in Hungary.

Former Leeds United forward Robbie Keane has been appointed as the manager of Ferencvaros.

Last season's Hungarian champions were on the hunt for a new manager after Pascal Jansen, linked with Sunderland in the summer, took up the reins at New York City.

Keane has been out of work since June after leaving his job at Maccabi Tel Aviv, after a year in charge. He reportedly held talks with Greek side Asteras Tripolis in September, but they opted to appoint Claude Makelele who lasted just three games in charge.

The current state of Ferencvaros

The former striker joins them in the midst of a title race. They trail Puskas Akademia by a point in the Hungarian top-flight. Hungary's top-flight league doesn't restart until February 1, so he has plenty of time to get his feet under the table.

Keane will also be afforded the opportunity to manage a club in Europe again. They have two games remaining in their Europa League campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt (January 23) and AZ Alkmaar (January 30). Ferencvaros are currently 16th, and only have to finish in the top 24 to ensure qualification to the knock-out rounds of the competition.

During his time in charge of Tel-Aviv, he managed them in the group stages of the Conference League, where they went out to eventual winners Olympiacos in the Round of 16, after topping their group.

Robbie Keane worked alongside Sam Allardyce at Leeds United (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Three spells at Leeds United

Keane had spells as a player and as a coach at Elland Road. He joined the Whites on loan in 2001 from Inter Milan, netting nine times in 20 appearances. Leeds signed him permanently in 2001, for a fee of around £12m.

Ireland's all-time appearnace maker scored 10 goals in 36 appearances after joining permanently, but was signed by Spurs for a loss at around £7m. Keane would go on to forge a career in the Premier League, enjoying two spells with Spurs in betwen a season at Liverpool.

He also got to play for Celtic, West Ham, LA Galaxy, and Aston Villa before winding down his career in India with ATK. He began his managerial career with ATK, where he managed three games.

In May 2023, Keane returned to Elland Road to work as a coach to Sam Allardyce. Allardyce in his four games in charge failed to win a match, and following Leeds relegation, Allardyce along with his coaching staff including Keane departed.

Shortly after leaving Leeds, he took on the job at Maccabi Tel-Aviv. He won them the Israeli Premier League title, and a result, qualified for the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.