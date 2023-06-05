Robbie Keane cites key reason why Leeds United plan failed and trio's relegation 'what if'

Ex-Whites striker Keane, Karl Robinson and experienced 68-year-old manager Allardyce formed United’s coaching staff for the final four matches of the Premier League season as Allardyce was recruited in a last-ditch attempt to keep Leeds up.

United ultimately went down after finishing second-bottom and Keane believes the call to Allardyce ultimately came too late but that Leeds might well have survived had he been brought in sooner.

"We came in too late at Leeds," said Keane to Betway. "My time at Leeds was very enjoyable, in terms of the experience and being back at my old club. There are really good people there, good staff. It’s a club that’s got a great history.

WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN: Highlighted by Robbie Keane. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

"Unfortunately, we probably came in a little bit too late. It would have been nice if we’d have got in there earlier, I think it would have been a lot different. The experience was great, apart from the results, but we knew we were going to be up against it with the teams we were playing.