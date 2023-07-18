The goalkeeper, who replaced Illan Meslier in goal for the final four Premier League games of last season, has been unveiled by Saudi First Division club Al-Qadsiah. Robles had been invited to join Leeds in pre-season training to try and win a fresh contract after the expiry of his one-year deal at Elland Road. Signed last summer as back-up and competition for Meslier, Robles had to bide his time before taking the number one spot and finally did so when Sam Allardyce took charge of the senior side.

An ex-Wigan Athletic and Everton stopper, Robles confirmed on Monday that he would be departing Leeds United. “The time has come to say goodbye. It's never easy to leave a club that has treated me so well and where I have enjoyed Premier League football again. I want to thank all my teammates, staff, board and fans for the way you have made me feel since day one. I have felt truly at home. I leave with the bitter taste of not having managed to keep the team in the Premier League for another year, but I am convinced that this year, Leeds and its wonderful fans will return to the place they deserve.”

Al-Qadsiah, owned by Saudi oil giant Aramco, play in the second tier and recently announced Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as their new manager. The 48-year-old has previous experience with East Bengal in the Indian Super League, Australia’s Brisbane Roar and Thai side Muangthong United.