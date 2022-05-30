The Championship play-off final is often referred to as the most expensive game in modern football, owing to the riches bestowed upon Premier League sides.

This season, Nottingham Forest earned promotion via the play-offs, ending a 23-year hiatus from the top flight.

LOAN: Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch could send several young players out on loan this summer (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Steve Cooper's dynamic, young side went up at the expense of Leeds United's Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, currently led by former Whites coach Carlos Corberan.

The summer is likely to see wholesale change on the transfer front at both Leeds and Huddersfield, with a new Jesse Marsch-led regime already underway at Elland Road, and a potential exodus of players at the John Smith's Stadium.

Lewis O'Brien, Sorba Thomas and Levi Colwill could all find themselves playing elsewhere next season, given the starring roles they each played in the Terriers' play-off promotion bid.

Meanwhile, other members of Huddersfield's squad, including Jamal Blackman, Harry Toffolo, Naby Sarr and Josh Koroma all have expiring contracts this year.

20 miles north east of the John Smith's Stadium, Leeds currently have a crop of exciting young players very close to outgrowing U23 football, who will require minutes this season to continue their development.

There is no guarantee of regular football at Elland Road considering the club are expected to sign first-team-ready players in order to avoid a repeat of 2021/22's final day escape.

Therefore, a mutually beneficial solution to both Leeds and Huddersfield would be loan moves for the burgeoning young Whites, some of whom have worked with Corberan previously in his role as U23s boss at Thorp Arch.

The proximity between the two clubs, coupled with anticipated squad churn and Corberan's history of developing young players makes this prospect seem a plausible one, in theory.

Had Huddersfield been promoted, the possibility of Leeds' youngsters heading down the M62 on loan would have been much slimmer.

Equally, if Marcelo Bielsa was still in charge at Elland Road, the Argentine would have chosen to retain the younger members of his squad around the first-team group, and regular action would not have been forthcoming.