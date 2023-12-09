Leeds United had asked a big question of their rivals and the answer has been emphatic.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's rivals have answered a Whites call in a Championship promotion race double-whammy but with a big twist.

Third-placed Leeds closed the gap to the division's automatic promotion places with a 2-0 victory in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at Blackburn Rovers which took United's haul to a brilliant 19 points out of a last possible 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win left Daniel Farke's side just five points behind leaders Leicester City and four adrift of the Championship's second automatic promotion place occupied by Ipswich Town.

Leicester and Ipswich were then both in action in Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-offs but both teams recorded impressive successes as the top three won for the second weekend in a row.

Leicester romped to a 4-0 success at home to Plymouth Argyle whilst Ipswich overcame what looked like being a particularly tough test at Middlesbrough who were favourites but subjected to a 2-0 defeat.

There was, though, a promotion race fresh twist involving fourth-placed Southampton who conceded in the 96th minute in a 1-1 draw at Watford. The Saints began the day just one point behind Leeds having won eight of their last 11 games but Russell Martin's side have now fallen three points behind the Whites.