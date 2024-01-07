Rival player makes Leeds United admission with Whites praise but fires big warning with vow
Leeds United have been praised by a rival player - but with a Whites warning and vow.
New Peterborough United captain Harrison Burrows has made a Leeds United admission but with a strong vow and warning about his Posh team.
Twenty-one-year-old midfielder Burrows will lead out Peterborough in Sunday afternoon's FA Cup third round hosting of the Whites following the return of on-loan captain Peter Kioso to parent club Rotherham United.
Burrows admits his side were "buzzing" to be handed a third round date against Leeds who the midfielder admits will present a tough proposition upon praise for the performances of Daniel Farke's side.
Burrows, though, has vowed that League One highflyers Posh will "have a go" at their Championship visitors and warned that his team will battle until the end, a trait often displayed so far this campaign.
"When the draw was made we were buzzing to get Leeds,” said Burrows, as quoted by Peterborough Today. “They’ve blown away a lot of teams in the Championship this season so it will obviously be a tough game.
"But we are playing really well and we have nothing to lose. As a team we know all our roles and responsibilities and we are looking forward to the challenge against a top Championship side.
"We will have a go and the game against Derby was a typical Posh performance. We just don’t give up, which we’ve shown a few times now this season."