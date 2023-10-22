Rival player makes Leeds United admission with Whites praise as own team are slammed
Republic of Ireland international captain Shane Duffy headed Norwich City into an early lead in Saturday’s Championship hosting of Leeds who then fell 2-0 behind after a Gabriel Sara strike two minutes after the break. Leeds, though, then pulled off a stunning second half fightback to record a 3-2 victory, after which Duffy slammed his side for “throwing away” the chance of a victory against an outfit he admitted were a good team.
"It's disappointing. We built up a two-goal lead against a good team and have thrown it away really," said Duffy to Norwich City’s official website.
"We just stopped doing what we were doing in the first half. We were getting the press right, getting after them and making them make mistakes. Then we came out and sat off, and they made a few changes to cause us problems, put four up top. Silly individual errors and decision-making is what's disappointing, we can't do that at this level against good teams. You'll get punished."
Duffy added: “The manager said at half-time to go out and press them, get the next goal and kill the game. No excuses, we weren't good enough. We weren't at it in the second half and three terrible goals again.
"We need to stick together of course. There were signs today, we were 2-0 up against Leeds, we've got to take the positives. There's a good dressing room in there, good lads. It's disappointing but we'll go back in the morning and reflect on it.”