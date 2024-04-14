Rival boss serves up Leeds United praise with fans admission but hits back at time-wasting view

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace took his side to Elland Road for Saturday’s Championship lunchtime kick-off on the back of Wednesday night’s 5-0 thumping at Bristol City but Eustace says game the previous evening was key to his team’s Whites plan.

Eustace watched United’s goalless draw at home to Sunderland the night before his side faced Bristol City and says he took note of particular moments and when the crowd “turned” inside LS11. Four days later, Eustace’s side left Leeds with a 1-0 victory thanks to an 82nd-minute Sammie Szmodics winner, leaving Eustace to hail the perfect execution of his side’s game plan, avoiding going “toe to toe” with Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Speaking post-match, the Rovers boss hailed United’s Premiership quality and the club’s fans but said attempting to keep Elland Road quiet was key and also hit back at a time-wasting view. Rovers often looked to slow the game down – keeper Ainsley Pears eventually booked for doing so – but Eustace said the tactic was part of the game and something he has seen Leeds implement too.

SUCCESS: For Blackburn Rovers and boss John Eustace, above, against Leeds United at Elland Road.

"I'm just very proud of the effort,” said Eustace, hailing his side’s success. "The effort the boys have given me since I have come in in the 14-15 games has been outstanding. To come back from a defeat on Wednesday in the style that we did with a day's less rest and preparation as well, to come here and play like we did was good.

"Obviously without the ball we had a game-plan, we knew they would take more risks as the game went on and it was a fantastic bit of play to score the goal as well so I am delighted with the effort of the group. I am very, very proud of them."

Pressed on the role the crowd had played, Eustace reasoned: “You come to Leeds United, that's why everyone wrote us off. I think you come here on the back of a defeat, the character we have got in the dressing room is outstanding, we have been building that and it's important everyone keeps believing in that through the highs and the lows.

"To come here against a team with Premiership quality all over the pitch and the fanbase, we knew we had to come here and quiet them. After 20 minutes I think we did that.

"We knew in the second half, I came to the game on Tuesday, to the Sunderland game and watched that and saw the timings and when the crowd kind of turned and also how much energy they can give the place.

"We had a game plan and we stuck to it and to come here and play against XI top players and 40,000 really good fans was great but our fans were fantastic as well and they really helped us get through the tough times.

"You don't come here to Leeds to go toe to toe with the top Premiership quality of players they have got. We had a game plan, we knew they would take more risks as the game went on and it was a great day today and the game plan worked."

