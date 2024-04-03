Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Tigers’ gaffer revealed his thoughts on the Dutch forward during his post-match press conference on Monday evening, commenting on the incident which saw Leeds go 2-1 up in the match, courtesy of Summerville’s late spot-kick.

Despite an on-field disagreement between Leeds’ No. 10 and countryman Joel Piroe, the former took control of the situation, dispatching of the penalty which he had won himself to give Leeds the edge over their Yorkshire rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That’s the quality of Summerville,” Rosenior said, offering his thoughts on the 22-year-old surge of pace to beat Hull man Regan Slater and earn the chance to win the game from 12 yards. “It’s the one time he got that bit of space.”

“This is the best Championship season in terms of quality, that I’ve ever seen. In terms of the top four, the way that they play tactically. In games like this you have to take those chances that you create because you can be punished and unfortunately for us we were.

“I’m so proud of the lads today, so proud of them.

“They represented everything I want to see in a football team that I’m the manager of, other than the result. To come here, to go a goal down, to play our way back into the game in that atmosphere, in such an important game, to play with the control, the dominance.

“We were the better team first half, probably better team overall. They had statistically more shots, speculative things, a couple of chances. They're going to because they're such a good team, but in terms of the control, the setup, the energy, the press, we were outstanding today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summerville has been nominated for the EFL’s Championship Player of the Season award, shortlisted alongside Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Sammie Szmodics, while Rosenior has also been named among the three-man shortlist for Championship Manager of the Season.