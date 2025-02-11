A rival boss has had his say on Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke.

Watford boss Tom Cleverley has served up more Leeds United praise ahead of Tuesday night’s Whites visit, declaring expectation that Daniel Farke’s “suffocating” team would be ten points clear in pole position.

Cleverley’s side will face Championship leaders Leeds for the second time this season in Tuesday night’s clash at Vicarage Road, four months on from October’s 2-1 defeat at Elland Road.

Leeds were helped by two bad goalkeeping errors by keeper Daniel Bachmann which led to Largie Ramazani and Brenden Aaronson scoring but Cleverley remains proud of the “massive test” that his side presented Farke’s Whites.

The Hornets boss expects his team to be similarly competitive in Tuesday night’s clash under the Vicarage Road lights, ahead of which he has served up rich praise for Leeds and boss Farke.

Speaking ahead of the clash at Vicarage Road, Cleverley told the club’s website: “It’s going to be a really tough test for us, but I think Daniel would say that the game at Elland Road is probably the best opposition they’ve faced this season.

“The home game against Leeds last season was a massive test for them, and I expect this to be another massive test.

“You have to take your hat off to Daniel - what he lost in the summer was three massively talented players so the way they’ve dealt with that and found consistency, they’re the most dominating team in the league.

“Their league position isn’t clear at the top but you’d expect the way they dominate games, they’d be top by 10 points.

“The other three have kept up with them so there’s still a lot to play for but they’re the most dominating, they suffocate you, they control possession and they have a high press, man v man press sometimes.

“I’m sure Daniel will be expecting a tough test because we’ve shown a good side of ourselves twice in 10 months.”

Cleverley, who grew up in Bradford, added: “Leeds is a game close to me growing up in Bradford with a lot of family living in Leeds so it’s a game close to my heart and one I look forward to.

“We need our supporters to be on board, which they were the last time Leeds were in town. It was a fantastic game live on Sky and I’m hoping to try and re-create that atmosphere.

“We have played two really good games of football against Leeds since I have been in charge, and I expect another one.

“They are the most in control team in the division, no doubt about that. They suffocate you, try suffocating you out of possession, and with the ball they have a lot of control and quality.

“To lose what he did in the summer and maintain this level is a very impressive job.”