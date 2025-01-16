Rival boss charged by FA for Leeds United 'bias' comments made after late Elland Road drama

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 16th Jan 2025, 16:35 BST
Blackburn Rovers head coach John Eustace has been charged by the Football Association for comments made following Leeds United's 1-1 draw with Rovers at Elland Road on New Year's Day.

Leeds and Blackburn could not be separated as United's winning run at Elland Road did not continue into 2025 as Danny Batth's late equaliser cancelled out Pascal Struijk's 88th minute spot-kick.

After the match, Eustace labelled the award of Leeds' penalty a 'soft' decision and is alleged by the FA to have called into question the credibility of match referee Oliver Langford.

"I thought it was a soft penalty. A really, really soft penalty," he said. "But the way the lads rolled up their sleeves and went again was very pleasing. I thought we deserved the equaliser.

"I don't think we'd have got it, certainly, at the other end. It's a fantastic football club, 36K in today and that puts the referee under pressure to make a decision. Last minute, at Elland Road, it's expected."

A statement from an FA spokesperson on Thursday, January 16 read: "John Eustace has been charged with misconduct for media comments that followed the EFL Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United on Wednesday 1 January 2025.

"It's alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner during post-match media interviews by making comments that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official and/or are not in the best interests of the game."

Eustace has until Monday, 20 January to provide a response to the charge.

Related topics:John EustaceBlackburnEFL Championship

