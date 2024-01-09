All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to take on Cardiff City in South Wales.

Leeds United now turn attention back to the Championship after taking care of business in the FA Cup. Daniel Farke's men made relatively easy work of League One's top scorers Peterborough United. winning 3-0, with Ethan Ampadu netting twice and Patrick Bamford scoring a stunner.

Play-off hopefuls Cardiff City are next on the fixture list, and the Whites will need to overcome one of their bogey teams over the last couple of decades to close the gap on the top two. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Ferdinand prediction

Former Whites defender Rio Ferdinand has issued his prediction for Leeds' Championship clash with Cardiff City in South Wales this weekend. Ferdinand knows all about the rivalry between the two clubs having played 22 minutes of that infamous FA Cup meeting at the old Ninian Park back in 2002.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand predicted a close win for his old team, saying: "Big game that, big rivalry. Leeds to win 2-1.” Leeds are currently in fourth spot and seven points behind Ipswich Town, and they won't want to risk falling further behind here, nor will they want to add more fuel to the fire amid concerns over their inability to consistently win away from home. Farke's side started the season with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff at Elland Road, coming from 2-0 to rescue a dramatic draw.

Spence onthe move

Djed Spence could be on the move again just days after he was sent home early from his loan with Leeds due to Farke feeling he has enough depth at full-back.