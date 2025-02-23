'Ridiculous, there is no way' - Leeds United fans in Sheffield United disagreement

Leeds fans are in disagreement as the Whites head to Sheffield United.

Leeds United have a monster Monday night football top-of-table-clash at Sheffield United - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say including disagreement on the predictions front and the slamming of a “ridiculous” decision that has left boss Daniel Farke serving a touchline ban.

DAVID WATKINS

Having despatched Sunderland last Monday with those late Pascal Struijk goals, all our attention now turns to another promotion chasing rival, the Blades of Sheffield.

I still think Leeds have been the best team in every single one of our league games this season, so a visit to Bramall Lane should hold no fear for us.

We were comfortably the better side when we met at Elland Road last year and Leeds have improved even since then.

The Blades got something of a rude awakening when Hull walloped them at Bramall lane last month but have since won four on the bounce – albeit none of them convincingly.

All logic suggests therefore that there is no way Sheffield United can beat Leeds without a huge intervention from Lady Luck or one of those, now rare, Leeds United mistakes.

Leeds are in imperious form at the moment, although it took an inspired couple of substitutions to unlock the Sunderland defence last week.

I’m going on the cautious side this time though, in front of their own fans and with the chance to stretch the gap even further to Burnley and those Black Cats, I reckon the Blades might just hold on for a share of the spoils this time.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2 Leeds United 2.

NEIL GREWER

Following recent results I feel this is a “don’t lose” game for both sides, and one in which both managers will be happy with a draw, although Leeds are in the better position and can probably absorb a defeat should it happen.

Team selection will be interesting with Daniel Farke having to decide on centre-back partnership, full-backs, and the midfield pairing at least.

Farke has some decisions to make but can do so safe in the knowledge that he can change any player/position if required from his incredible bench.

Plus, Leeds have yielded joint-most goals from substitutes in the Championship this season.

Illan Meslier appears to have overcome his demons following an impressive (when required) display against Sunderland.

And Leeds have started scoring from dead-ball situations, with Joe Rothwell now providing assists – set plays will be vital over the remainder of the season as teams seek to “park the bus” in open play.

The only negative is Farke’s touchline ban resulting from over-celebrating – a ridiculous situation spoiling the game.

Other than this, everything is coming together brilliantly for United.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1 Leeds United 1.

ANDY RHODES

With Sunderland losing on Saturday lunchtime, you could argue it is now a three-horse race for automatic promotion.

Third-placed Burnley continue to look impenetrable at the back, while Sheffield United are the team Leeds need to shake more than any other.

Chris Wilder’s side are sometimes guilty of not dominating games, but they have the knack of finding a way to win, which is the hallmark of any promotion-winning side.

Leeds, then, will need to draw upon their the same character that saw them beat Sunderland last Monday.

Joe Rothwell was one of the architects of that victory so he may well come into the side, while there are calls to bring Pascal Struijk into the starting line-up too.

This will be a game where every player needs to pull their weight. Fans will hope Joel Piroe can find the net in what could be a season-defining encounter.

This game is far from must-win but a victory at Bramall Lane for Leeds would push their confidence to new heights.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2 Leeds United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

How can you put last Monday night’s win over Sunderland into words?

It wasn’t their best performance of late but the 2-1 scoreline kept Leeds at the top of the Championship thanks to two substitutes Joe Rothwell and Pascal Struijk who combined twice to give Leeds a late, late win.

Daniel Farke still, unbelievably, has his critics and the choice of bringing on a defender and a midfielder when 1-0 down left many bemused but it worked, and how!

Thoughts now turn to tonight. South versus West Yorkshire, second versus first. You couldn’t ask for a more mouthwatering fixture.

I’m pretty sure that everybody in attendance and fans glued to their televisions, will see a game that will live up to its top billing.

The one question to be answered is whether Farke will play both the players that made such an impact against Sunderland or stick with the side that started the game.

Myself, I’d play Struijk and Rothwell instead of Gruev and Tanaka, moving Ampadu into the middle alongside the Southampton loanee.

His set-piece delivery is also a factor that could tilt things in Leeds’ favour.

I’m optimistic Leeds can go to Bramall Lane and come away with a point. A win and you can start to prepare for the parade!

Prediction: Sheffield United 1 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

After the emotionally charged encounter with Sunderland, the Whites take a short hop down the motorway to Sheffield for another Monday night test.

This is arguably the biggest challenge of the season, and Sheffield United will want to win it.

Setting up defensively and doing a ‘Burnley’ is an unlikely strategy for the Blades.

Since their shock reverse against Hull City, they have won all four of their matches but were less than impressive last time out as they struggled to defeat bottom side Luton.

None of this will count for much, and they will most definitely be motivated for this Yorkshire derby clash.

Although a draw would maintain the status quo, Leeds won’t want to settle for a share of the spoils.

The last-gasp win against Sunderland should maintain their momentum, and they are more than capable of keeping their heads in what will be a white hot atmosphere.

Chris Wilder will have a lot to say for himself before, during, and after this match, while Daniel Farke will keep his usual cool head after giving us a rare sight of his true feelings last Monday. Leeds are likely to slip up before the end of the season, but hopefully not on this occasion.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2 Leeds United 3.