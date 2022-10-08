'Ridiculous' - Pointless moaning and key Leeds United conundrums need solving: David Prutton

Leeds were coming up against a team that you would class as 'out of form' and as a spectacle it wasn't great.

But I think you can forgive teams that have been out of action for a while for not being in their rhythm and there were possibly daft decisions made.

I have been there many a time with regards to what Luis Sinisterra did so I am not going to judge him for that.

LESSON TO LEARN: For Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra, centre, pictured after being sent off for a second booking in last weekend's goalless draw against Aston Villa at Elland Road. Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images.

But his sending off just doesn't help in the quest to maintain or get back to some sort of rhythm which we know that Leeds are absolutely capable of.

Sinsterra will now be suspended for Sunday's clash at Crystal Palace which is ridiculous and there is no real mitigation for it as he put himself in that position.

Sometimes you get caught up in the moment and the heat of the battle but hopefully it's something that he learns from because it's just not helpful.

The Palace clash now presents another conundrum with regards to who slots in given the relatively positive impact that Sinisterra has had on the team.

But as ever and as we always seem to discuss with Leeds with injuries and suspensions, when one door shuts for a minute another one opens for someone else.

There was plenty of focus on Villa's attempts to slow the game down at Elland Road and I can absolutely understand the frustration.

But if it's within the laws of the game and part of their approach then that's another matter.

I remember watching a West Brom game against Arsenal in the Premier League and Ben Foster at the Emirates was time wasting from the first half.

But it's part and parcel of the gamesmanship of a football match and to complain about it is a waste of time.

It's up to Jesse Marsch and his side to work out that conundrum that is posed by a team such as Villa in a position such as Villa which is just a point behind Leeds.

Any team that comes to Elland Road who has had a tough run knows that first of all they have got to battle the elements and battle the crowd and then they have got to take the team on so they will use whatever actions they deem fit.

In any case, it didn't seem to me that the time wasting was overtly ridiculous. I've seen worse.

Leeds certainly dug in and showed resilience from going a man down.

They had pretty much a full half of football with ten men and that's a positive to take.

I am not saying it's a cloud with a silver lining but it's a small positive to take.

Sunday's hosts Palace are another team in a relatively similar situation to Leeds and there are obviously injuries and a suspension that Leeds have to contend with as well.

We'll have to wait and see if Patrick Bamford starts and there remains a big debate over who fills in for Patrick when he doesn't start with Rodrigo bobbing in and out and the pressure on a record signing to deliver.

It's almost like first refusal with Rodrigo off the back of Patrick not being fit and that's how it feels.

But there's Joe Gelhardt too plus Willy Gnonto now and the younger players coming through too and it's all a bit of a head scratcher.

It's a conundrum that I don't envy for Jesse but it's one that Jesse gets paid handsomely for and he is manager of this very good football club to answer these questions.

Whatever he opts for, I don't see why Leeds can't go down to Selhurst Park and take all three points, absolutely not.

Palace had a good season last season with regards to how Patrick Vieira went about leading them and when you look at their recent results, everyone can lose to Man City.

Then they've had a draw with Brentford and a draw with Newcastle followed by a defeat to Chelsea and that's as Premier League as it gets.

From a point of view of the players that can cause Leeds problems, Eberechi Eze is one that stands out and of course Wilfried Zaha.

I think that Michael Olise is a fantastic footballer and you have also got Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew who also started upfront last time out.

It's funny when we talk about these things because I watch football a lot and think about football a lot and there's a lot of literature in football with everyone having a platform to say how you should go about it.

We listen to Jesse's want and need to marry up pressing with quick transitional play using the quick transitional players that he has got.

And from Palace's point of view they have got some very easy on the eye footballers going forward who can cause a fair bit of damage.

Palace have had a tough start to the season and probably beaten the teams they feel they should have done such as the likes of Villa but then lost to the teams you would think they would possibly lose to.

A full strength Palace side poses a very tricky problem for Leeds but it's whether Leeds can go there and play at their best, as we have seen them do.

But maybe it's setting unrealistic standards to think that Leeds United should dominate an opposition for the full 90 minutes.