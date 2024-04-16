Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Suffolk club's new signing took to social media platform X - formerly known as Twitter - to suggest Morsy's omission was 'ridiculous'. Ipswich were not without honours at the EFL Awards ceremony, however, as head coach Kieran McKenna won Championship Manager of the Year and left-back Leif Davis was named in the Team of the Season. Right-winger Wes Burns also picked up EFL Goal of the Year for his trivela effort earlier this season at Portman Road.

Leeds, meanwhile, saw three of their players picked in the division's Best XI. Crysencio Summerville, Ethan Ampadu and Georginio Rutter were all present for their nominations at the black tie event in London, with Summerville additionally picking up Championship Player of the Season.

"Congrats to @Leifdavis_3, @wesley__burns and the boss on their EFL awards. All very much deserved," Al-Hamadi wrote. "Not having @sammorsy08 in Team of the Season is ridiculous though."

Morsy has appeared 39 times in the league for Ipswich this season, only sitting out games in which he has served suspensions for yellow card accumulation, whilst adding three goals and five assists to the club's promotion bid. Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Norwich City's Gabriel Sara were instead named as central midfielders in the Team of the Year.

Al-Hamadi joined Ipswich from AFC Wimbledon in January after impressing in League Two over the past 18 months and has acclimatised to life relatively well in the second tier, scoring four times in his first 280 minutes as a Championship player, taking his tally for the season to 21 goals.