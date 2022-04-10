Striking a partnership with Sam Sodje, Richard Naylor - who played more than 60 games for the club - helped Leeds United reach the playoff semi-finals in his first season.

Naylor signed for the his boyhood club in January 2009, originally on loan from Ipswich.

5th April 2010....Yeovil Town v Leeds United, pictured Leeds United's Richard Naylor, celebrates after his second goal past Yeovil's keeper Alex McCarthy, giving Leeds the Lead 2-0.

However his move was quickly made permanent and Naylor helped secure a string of results.

Naylor scored his first goal for the club in the 2–0 win over Southend United.

The defensive record of the team improved with his consistent performances during the season.

Naylor captained Leeds to victory in the FA Cup third round against Manchester United and described the match as "unbelievable" - one which will live long in the memories of Leeds fans.

3rd April 2010....Leeds United v Swindon Town....Leeds captain Richard Naylor lays a wreath for Kevin Speight and Christopher Loftus

He scored a total of four goals for the Whites.

Naylor eventually departed the club on a free transfer in May 2011 and signed for Doncaster Rovers.

We asked fans for their favourite memories of Naylor.

Responses included:

Martin Lee: "Played against him when we were both at college in Leeds, he could put it about and wasn't afraid to mix it.

"Nice lad, soon after the two year course, I heard Ipswich signed him and the rest is history. Good to see he had a successful career and it all worked out for him."

Wayne Hicken: "Tremendous leader and always gave 100%, that's all you can ask for."

Terence Bell: "Always gave his all for Leeds."

Paul Thompson: "100%player.

"Not the most gifted but never faulted his effort. Liked him."

Shaun Mckelvey: "My uncle used to play with him at Leeds City boys.

"Naylor was a class player who played for the badge."

Craig Teasdale: "Great leader just what we needed to push onto promotion, a centre half who headed kicked tackled and lead from the front,

"A cracking signing by Simon Grayson."