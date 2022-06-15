Llorente bagged his first international minutes in a year when lining up in this month's Nations League hosting of Portugal, playing the full match of a 1-1 draw.

With regular starter Aymeric Laporte out injured,Spain boss Luis Enrique continually made widescale changes to his side for June's four fixtures but Llorente also played the full duration of a 1-0 victory against Switzerland in Geneva.

The 28-year-old was an unused substitute in the 2-2 draw against the Czech Republic in Prague and also in the return fixture in Malaga which ended in a 2-0 victory for his side.

FINE FORTNIGHT: For Leeds United's Spanish international defender Diego Llorente, above, pictured after the 1-0 victory against Nations League hosts Switzerland in Geneva. Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images.

The haul of eight points has left Spain top of their group, leaving Llorente to sign off from the month's international duty in extremely satisfied style.

Writing on his Instagram page, Llorente put: "Great end to the season going to the Spanish national football team set up and taking this squad to the Nations League group lead.

"Now, yes, time to relax and enjoy with family and friends."

Llorente received huge praise from Spain boss Enrique after his outing in the victory against the Swiss.

The defender survived a late scare when completely missing an attempt to clear a header but the impressive Pau Torres and Cesar Azpilicueta got back to block substitute Haris Seferovic's shot.

"I know a lot about football and he comes because he is amongst the best," said Enrique of Llorente.