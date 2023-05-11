Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Reverse results predict huge twists impacting Leeds United, Everton and Nottingham Forest in title and relegation battles - gallery

A look at the final Premier League based on reverse results to see where Leeds United could finish.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 11th May 2023, 11:17 BST

Leeds United are fighting for their lives as they prepare to head into their final three Premier League games.

Sam Allardyce has been brought in as a last restort as the Whites look to save themselves from the drop, but results over the long weekend have only brought more misery. Leeds are now two points from safety as they prepare for three tricky games to end the season, starting with Newcastle United this weekend.

Twists and turns may lay ahead, but here we have taken a look at what the final Premier League table will look like if reverse results from earlier of the season are applied to the remaining games.

Take a look below as we go from top to bottom.

Points total: 93

1. Arsenal: +12

Points total: 93

Photo Sales
Points total: 89

2. Man City: +7

Points total: 89

Photo Sales
Points total: 73

3. Man Utd: +10

Points total: 73

Photo Sales
Points total: 72

4. Newcastle: +7

Points total: 72

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Premier LeagueSam AllardyceNewcastle United