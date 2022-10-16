Revealed - why Arsenal defender Gabriel had red card overturned in chaotic Leeds United clash

With the Whites searching for a dramatic equaliser and dominating the second half, Gabriel tangled with Patrick Bamford in the visitors' penalty area and appeared to kick out at the striker. Kavanagh took advice from his assistant as Bamford appealed to the officials and the on-field decision was a penalty and a red card for Gabriel.

But before Bamford could try again from the spot, after missing an earlier penalty, Kavanagh was summoned to his pitchside monitor to view a possible foul by the Leeds striker. The referee decided that Bamford's barge on the Brazilian was indeed worthy of a free-kick, so overturned his original decision, but he also cancelled his red card and instead showed Gabriel a yellow.

The YEP understands that Gabriel's actions were deemed as unsporting behavior and not serious foul play. Leeds were left to rue their own performance in the Arsenal penalty area, missing a glut of second half chances including that spot-kick that Bamford drilled wide of Aaron Ramsdale's left-hand post.

OFF THEN NOT: Arsenal defender Gabriel has his red card rescinded by referee Chris Kavanagh. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.