Revealed: Where Leeds United's season ticket price compares to Premier League sides including Liverpool and Chelsea

Leeds United fans can expect a £35 increase in their season ticket price for the 2022/2023 season.

By Flora Snelson
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 3:01 pm

While a number of Premier League clubs have opted to keep the cost of a season ticket the same as last term, the price you pay to watch every Elland Road clash this season remains one of the most affordable in the league.

As United head into a fresh era under new manager Jesse Marsch, the Elland Road faithful will be itching to get back into the ground come August as a new-look squad, who have had a long summer to get to grips with the American's style of play, will take to the field starting with the season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Below is the cost of the cheapest season tickets at every Premier League club, according to the Mirror, starting with the most expensive - take a look to find out where Leeds United ranks....

1. The Emirates

The cheapest Arsenal season ticket costs £927.

2. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The cheapest Spurs season ticket costs £807.

3. Stamford Bridge

The cheapest Chelsea season ticket costs £750.

4. Anfield

The cheapest Liverpool season ticket costs £685.

