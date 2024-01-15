Return of Leeds United youngsters on hold after late decision

The return of Leeds United youngsters is on hold after a late decision.

The return of Leeds United's youngsters has been halted due to their first game of the new year being postponed.

United’s under-21s have not played since December 18 when they were edged out 1-0 at league leaders Tottenham Hotspur but the young Whites were due to return to action this evening with a 7pm kick-off against Everton at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

However, a temperature hovering around zero degrees led to an initial 3pm pitch inspection which was then changed to 5.15pm. As the temperature dipped into minus figures. the game was then quickly postponed due to a frozen pitch and a new date and time will be communicated when available to do so for the rearranged game.

United's under-21s are now due back in action on Friday evening with an away clash against Luton Town's youngsters in the Premier League Cup (7pm kick-off).