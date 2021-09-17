'Results will turn around for them' - Leeds United score prediction revealed as Mark Lawrenson gives latest verdict

Writing his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on this weekend's Premier League matches, and tipped the Whites to pick up a 2-1 win away from home.

Expanding on his prediction, the ex-Liverpool defender stated: “Neither of these teams have won yet, but it is Newcastle I worry about more.

“I look at the way Leeds are playing and think results will turn around for them soon, but that is not the case for Newcastle.

“Magpies boss Steve Bruce is already under pressure and that is only going to increase if things go badly for them on Friday night. Being without their best striker, Callum Wilson, because he is still injured is not going to help.”

Meanwhile, Lawro's opponents for the week, Ladhood acting duo Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas offered differing predictions, with the former backing Newcastle to win 2-1, and the latter going for a 2-2 draw.

Khan contended: “If there are goals in it for Newcastle, there are probably going to be goals for Leeds too - but I think having 50,000 fans at St James' Park will make the difference.”