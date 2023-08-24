Leeds United have reportedly been dealt a blow in their pursuit of German playmaker Nadiem Amiri, who has informed the club he would prefer to join French giants Olympique de Marseille.

Reports in Germany claim Amiri has turned down the opportunity to join up with countrymate Daniel Farke at Elland Road, in favour of a move to the Ligue 1 side instead.

The 26-year-old is a five-cap German international and currently represents Bayer Leverkusen, although spent time on loan at Italian club Genoa last year and has one year remaining on his existing Leverkusen contract.

Amiri was a €9 million signing from TSG Hoffenheim in 2019 and runner-up at the Under-21 European Championships that same year.

Leverkusen are said to be seeking €6-7 million for the midfielder’s services, who could sign for Marseille before the end of the summer transfer window, which is believed to be the player’s preference.