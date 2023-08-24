Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Reported Leeds United target says no to Whites transfer with fresh update on preferred destination

Leeds United have reportedly been dealt a blow in their pursuit of German playmaker Nadiem Amiri, who has informed the club he would prefer to join French giants Olympique de Marseille.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:08 BST

Reports in Germany claim Amiri has turned down the opportunity to join up with countrymate Daniel Farke at Elland Road, in favour of a move to the Ligue 1 side instead.

The 26-year-old is a five-cap German international and currently represents Bayer Leverkusen, although spent time on loan at Italian club Genoa last year and has one year remaining on his existing Leverkusen contract.

Amiri was a €9 million signing from TSG Hoffenheim in 2019 and runner-up at the Under-21 European Championships that same year.

Leverkusen are said to be seeking €6-7 million for the midfielder’s services, who could sign for Marseille before the end of the summer transfer window, which is believed to be the player’s preference.

Leeds are still in the market for players in several positions, including full-back, central midfield and centre-forward after the £23 million sale of Tyler Adams to AFC Bournemouth earlier this month and outgoing loan moves for several of last season’s first-team regulars.

