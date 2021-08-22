Reported Leeds United target on verge of big Euro move, Whites tipped for player exchange deal

More noteworthy, however, was the capacity crowd that finally returned to the Whites’ famous home for the first time since March 2020 as Marcelo Bielsa's side played out a 2-2 draw with Rafa Benitez’s men.

The point got Leeds up and running for the new season following last weekend's 5-1 defeat at Manchester United and talisman Kalvin Phillips said there was plenty more in the locker, particularly with supporters now back in full.

"It’s been amazing having the crowd back," Phillips told Premier League Productions.

"The fans showed how much they’ve missed us and we've really missed them.

"Having a full crowd is like an extra man.

“We're disappointed not to take the three points, after a great finish from Raphinha.

"We all know what kind of player he is and to put it in the bottom corner first time like that was great.

“It wasn’t the best of us today. It’s early in the season, and I feel like, especially me, could be a lot fitter and a lot stronger.

"Every team will create chances against us. We probably could have done better in the goals that they scored."

An attendance of 36,293 saw the Whites fall behind in the 30th minute to a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty but Mateusz Klich equalised four minutes before the break.

Everton went back ahead five minutes after the interval when Demarai Gray squeezed home a shot, but Leeds hit back for a second time when Raphinha rifled home a fierce finish with 18 minutes left.

