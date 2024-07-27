Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds took on Schalke 04 on Saturday afternoon in their second friendly in Germany.

Leeds United had a tougher time of it in their second pre-season friendly in Germany thanks to a far more evenly-contested arm wrestle with Schalke 04 behind closed doors.

But Daniel Farke's men eventually took over the contest, played at Kümpel und Hellmeister Arena in Hamm, and ran out 2-0 winners with second half goals from Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe.

The Schalke team included Malian international attacker Moussa Sylla and former Bristol City and Fulham defender Tomáš Kalas. Leeds, meanwhile, were without Crysencio Summerville [hamstring], Daniel James [groin] and Patrick Bamford, whose workload continues to be carefully managed during his return from knee surgery.

Leeds set up with Brenden Aaronson on the left again, with Willy Gnonto on the right wing and the latter was on the end of the away team's first chance on eight minutes, getting in on his flank and drawing a near-post save from Ron Thorben Hoffman.

At the other end Sylla got up to meet a left-wing cross but his header was comfortably saved by Illan Meslier. There was an even bigger chance for Schalke when Kenan Karaman got in behind the defence, helped in part by Max Wober going chasing into midfield without impacting the host's build-up and leaving a gap, but Meslier was there to make a save with his feet.

Possession was shared so much more evenly than in Wednesday's encounter and a tricky playing surface disrupted both sides as they tried to press in tight areas. And Leeds came under more pressure from Schalke than they had against Hannover, Joe Rodon needing to make two big defensive interventions in the space of a few minutes before the half-hour mark.

Though Schalke were relatively slick on the ball, Rutter was able to force an error high up the pitch and got on the ball in the area, but his cut-back for Joseph was too close to Hoffman.

When the team in blue got back in possession and worked it forward, Max Wober was drawn into a poor challenge on Sylla that resulted in the game's first yellow. Its first goal looked imminent when Gnonto lined up a volley from a half-cleared corner, right on the edge of the box, and though Mateo Joseph jumped out of the way Janik Bachmann was there to clear from the goalmouth.

Seconds later Bogle and Joseph almost combined for a carbon cut-out of the goal they conjured in midweek, the full-back darting along the byline and firing in a cross that, this time, the striker could only sidefoot wide.

Bogle's individual battle with Anton-Leander Donkor was largely going the way of the touring side and when the defender spotted a chance to nip in and intercept his bursting run tempted Donkor into a tug that resulted in Schalke's first yellow.

That in turn helped create the game's best chance, Donkor unable to challenge Rutter as the Frenchman ran away from him in midfield to slot Aaronson in behind the defence, Hoffman coming up big to keep the game scoreless.

That heralded a spell of good pressure for Leeds, for whom Rothwell suddenly burst into space and into the area to help create a scramble and a shooting chance for Joseph.

Again, Schalke survived. Farke made a quartet of changes at the break, including a swap between the posts with Karl Darlow coming in for Meslier. And though the replacement keeper was unable to gather a free-kick delivery, Leeds attacked from the loose ball in their own box and Rutter escaped Donkor again to drive high up the pitch and slot Gnonto in on the right for a shot that Hoffman was once again equal to.

The opener, which by then felt deserved, arrived on 57 minutes and once again it was the Bogle-Joseph combination. Rothwell played a one-two with Pascal Struijk, curled a ball deep to the back stick and Bogle arrived to volley a cross into the middle, Joseph diving to head home his third in two outings.

Three minutes later it might have been two, Leeds countering from deep through Ilia Gruev and Rutter, whose low, hard effort was just about held. The arrival of Joel Piroe, for Aaronson, saw Rutter pushed to the right flank and his ball-carrying ability caused more problems and gave him a chance to get to the byline where he almost caught Hoffman out at his near post.

For Schalke, Karaman was the outlet and the most likely source of joy and he was not too far away from an equaliser when the ball came to him 20 yards out but Darlow was untroub led.

On 65 minutes a short corner routine at the other end put the game out of Schalke's grasp. Rothwell fed Rutter, he turned his man and clipped a perfect cross to the back post where Piroe applied the necessary headed finish.

Leeds were purring and should have made it 3-0 when Piroe got in on the right with Joseph in support but pulled the ball back behind the youngster. Gnonto's follow up shot was blocked and then Piroe blasted well over the top from distance with the German side creaking.

More changes from Farke inevitably led to a bit of a break in the rhythm of Leeds' performance as he sent on three of his teenagers for some minutes. Schalke threatened only once in this period, Sylla sidefooting wide when well placed in the middle of the box.