Remember these magic Elland Road moments Leeds fans?

They are the magic Leeds United moments from which memories are made and keep you coming back for more.

And over the years they have help remind the Elland Road faithful what they already know - that football truly is the beautiful game.

Ahead of Leeds United’s big clash with Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road on Good Friday, which is also the deadline for season ticket renewals, your Yorkshire Evening Post looks back at five special moments:

Jermaine Beckford v Bristol Rovers in 2010: Proof that not all great goals have to be things of beauty, Jermaine Beckford’s poached finish clinched a dramatic return to the Championship for United after three seasons languishing in English football’s third tier. Leeds’s automatic promotion dream was slipping away until Jonathan Howson equalised just before the hour. Four minutes later, with Elland Road rocking, Bradley Johnson seized on a weak throw from the Rovers keeper before the ball fortuitously found its way to Beckford. Six yards out and off balance, he bundled the ball over the line. Bedlam ensued.

Gordon Strachan v Leicester City, 1990: Strach’s impossibly sweet first-time strike into the Leicester net took the Whites to the brink of promotion back to the top-flight after eight long years away and prompted TV commentator John Helm to ask: “Have you ever seen a better goal? And have you ever seen one better timed?”

None of the 32,000 United fans there that day have ever had to think twice about their answers to those particular questions.

Tony Yeboah v Liverpool, 1995: There was a split-second of silent disbelief at Elland Road then pandemonium.

Had Tony Yeboah really done that? And, more to the point, how had he done that? A ball upfield from Tony Dorigo, a headed flick-on from Rod Wallace and – bang – Yeboah smashed a 25-yard volley against the underside of the bar and into the Liverpool net. Explosive doesn’t quite do justice to a winner that, remarkably, was a right-foot effort from a Ghanaian striker who was nominally left-footed.

“I should have saved it,” Liverpool keeper David James later told the media.

Yeboah, deadpan as well as deadly, replied: “So why didn’t you, then?”

Eddie Gray v Burnley, 1970: TV commentator John Motson called it one of the “most glittering moments” of the club’s all-conquering Don Revie era and he wasn’t far wrong. The same game was illuminated by another audacious goal from Gray, a pinpoint chip over Burnley’s keeper from 35 yards.

Leeds United v Southampton in March 1972: The Whites scored seven unanswered goals that day and more famously had 39 passes without the Saints touching the ball.

“It’s almost cruel,” winced match commentator Barry Davies. “The Elland Road crowd are lapping this up. For the second home match running, Leeds United are turning on a brilliant show and the other team are just not on the park.”

