Leeds United defender Robin Koch looks to have played his last game for the club after joining Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old signed a four-year deal with Leeds in 2020 after the club’s promotion from the Championship as title winners under Marcelo Bielsa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are just 12 months remaining on his Elland Road contract, meaning he will reach the end of his current deal once he completes his loan in Germany.

A club statement confirmed: “Leeds United defender Robin Koch has today joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

“The 26-year-old joined the club back in the summer of 2020 from SC Freiburg, going on to make 77 appearances in all competitions for the Whites over the past three seasons.

“The Germany international now returns to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt. We wish Robin all the best during his time at Deutsche Bank Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media message to supporters, Koch said: “Dear LUFC fans, at this point I look back on three wonderful and exciting years in Leeds. To play for Leeds United and in front of you unforgettable fans, to defend for these colours, to celebrate with you, to even lead the team onto the pitch as captain, was a special honor [sic] and pleasure during the last three seasons.

"All the moments I have experienced together with you and especially at Elland Road, great victories and bitter defeats, have made me the person I am today. These are impressions and feelings that cannot be put into words and that have made me very proud and happy that my path as a professional footballer has led me to this club.

“I have taken Leeds United into my heart. I have met many, many great people here up to this point and my greatest thanks go to them. To all the people in charge at the club, all the staff, my coaches, my teammates and, of course, you fans! I wish the club, the city and all of you only the best and hope that you will remember me well. I will definitely do so.”

Koch is the second player to leave Leeds during the transfer window with Tyler Roberts having already secured a move to Championship rivals Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad