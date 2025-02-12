Remarkable Leeds United stat unearthed as Burnley defensive crown comes under threat

Leeds United are the last remaining team in the Championship this season yet to concede a headed goal.

The Whites are the only Championship side who have not conceded a header this term, highlighting the team's league-leading defensive faculties.

Leeds have allowed just 19 goals in 32 matches this SEASON, keeping 20 clean sheets in the process, but none of their concessions have been by the head of an opponent.

While promotion chasers Burnley have conceded the fewest total goals in the division, two of the nine goals their opponents have managed have been headers.

Additionally, the Clarets' league-best clean sheet record of 21 from 31 games, is under threat from the Whites who have shut out their opponents in each of their last six matches.

Fellow automatic promotion hopefuls Sunderland and Sheffield United have conceded three and six headers, respectively, this season, whereas Leeds appear the division's most aerially dominant side when facing up to dangerous deliveries and set-piece situations.

United have a five-point lead over the Blades ahead of Chris Wilder's meeting with former employers Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening. Burnley, meanwhile, host Hull City at Turf Moor in what will not be an easy fixture given the Tigers' recent away form under Ruben Selles.