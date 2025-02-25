Leeds were not at their best during the first half of Monday evening’s fixture but rallied during the second to score three times and open up a five-point gap on Chris Wilder’s Blades.
United have consolidated themselves as firm favourites for automatic promotion this season, moving seven points clear of Burnley in third place with only a dozen fixtures remaining.
It was a famous night at Bramall Lane as rapturous scenes unfolded in the away end at Leeds’ three late goals.
Relive the night here with the best snaps, hand-picked by the YEP.
1. Full-time: Sheff Utd 1-3 Leeds United
Leeds fans celebrate a famous comeback with the Bramall Lane scoreboard behind them | Getty Images
2. Firpo goal: 1-1
Junior Firpo leaps to level the game with a pinpoint header | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
3. Firpo: 1-1
The Leeds defender sends United supporters wild with a towering header to level proceedings on 72 minutes | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
4. Firpo: 1-1
Junior Firpo wheels away after netting Leeds' equaliser in the game | Cody Froggatt/PA Wire
5. Firpo: 1-1
Firpo is mobbed by teammates warming up on the touchline after scoring the leveller | Cody Froggatt/PA Wire
6. Tanaka: 2-1
Ao Tanaka, Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe react as the Japan international heads Leeds in front on 89 minutes | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
