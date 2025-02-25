Relive Leeds United's Bramall Lane comeback with fantastic 28-picture photo gallery as fans and players celebrate

Leeds United supporters were treated to a second late comeback victory in the space of seven days on Monday night as Sheffield United were downed 3-1 at Bramall Lane.

Leeds were not at their best during the first half of Monday evening’s fixture but rallied during the second to score three times and open up a five-point gap on Chris Wilder’s Blades.

United have consolidated themselves as firm favourites for automatic promotion this season, moving seven points clear of Burnley in third place with only a dozen fixtures remaining.

It was a famous night at Bramall Lane as rapturous scenes unfolded in the away end at Leeds’ three late goals.

Relive the night here with the best snaps, hand-picked by the YEP.

Leeds fans celebrate a famous comeback with the Bramall Lane scoreboard behind them

1. Full-time: Sheff Utd 1-3 Leeds United

Leeds fans celebrate a famous comeback with the Bramall Lane scoreboard behind them | Getty Images

Junior Firpo leaps to level the game with a pinpoint header

2. Firpo goal: 1-1

Junior Firpo leaps to level the game with a pinpoint header | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Leeds defender sends United supporters wild with a towering header to level proceedings on 72 minutes

3. Firpo: 1-1

The Leeds defender sends United supporters wild with a towering header to level proceedings on 72 minutes | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Junior Firpo wheels away after netting Leeds' equaliser in the game

4. Firpo: 1-1

Junior Firpo wheels away after netting Leeds' equaliser in the game | Cody Froggatt/PA Wire

Firpo is mobbed by teammates warming up on the touchline after scoring the leveller

5. Firpo: 1-1

Firpo is mobbed by teammates warming up on the touchline after scoring the leveller | Cody Froggatt/PA Wire

Ao Tanaka, Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe react as the Japan international heads Leeds in front on 89 minutes

6. Tanaka: 2-1

Ao Tanaka, Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe react as the Japan international heads Leeds in front on 89 minutes | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

