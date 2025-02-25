Leeds were not at their best during the first half of Monday evening’s fixture but rallied during the second to score three times and open up a five-point gap on Chris Wilder’s Blades.

United have consolidated themselves as firm favourites for automatic promotion this season, moving seven points clear of Burnley in third place with only a dozen fixtures remaining.

It was a famous night at Bramall Lane as rapturous scenes unfolded in the away end at Leeds’ three late goals.

Relive the night here with the best snaps, hand-picked by the YEP.

1 . Full-time: Sheff Utd 1-3 Leeds United Leeds fans celebrate a famous comeback with the Bramall Lane scoreboard behind them

2 . Firpo goal: 1-1 Junior Firpo leaps to level the game with a pinpoint header

3 . Firpo: 1-1 The Leeds defender sends United supporters wild with a towering header to level proceedings on 72 minutes

4 . Firpo: 1-1 Junior Firpo wheels away after netting Leeds' equaliser in the game

5 . Firpo: 1-1 Firpo is mobbed by teammates warming up on the touchline after scoring the leveller