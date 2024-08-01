Released Leeds United youngster who captained Whites joins non-league side
Ex-Leeds United youngster Harvey Sutcliffe has found a new club in joining a non-league side.
Keighley-born Academy graduate Sutcliffe signed his first pro deal with Leeds back in July 2022 but the full-back suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury just three months later.
The defender eventually returned just over one year later and Sutcliffe went on to make ten appearances for United’s under-21s in last season’s Premier League 2 campaign, wearing the captain’s armband for April’s 1-1 draw at home to Everton.
Sutcliffe, though, was one of the players released by Leeds this summer and the 20-year-old has now joined National League outfit FC Halifax Town.
