Released Leeds United youngster who captained Whites joins non-league side

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A released Leeds United youngster who captained the Whites has joined a non-league side.

Ex-Leeds United youngster Harvey Sutcliffe has found a new club in joining a non-league side.

Keighley-born Academy graduate Sutcliffe signed his first pro deal with Leeds back in July 2022 but the full-back suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury just three months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender eventually returned just over one year later and Sutcliffe went on to make ten appearances for United’s under-21s in last season’s Premier League 2 campaign, wearing the captain’s armband for April’s 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

Sutcliffe, though, was one of the players released by Leeds this summer and the 20-year-old has now joined National League outfit FC Halifax Town.