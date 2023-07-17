Romario Vieira signed for Leeds back in September 2016, joining his twin brother Ronaldo Vieira at the club and initially linking up with the Whites Development Squad. Romario twice made the first team bench but the teenager was released at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, after which he had several trials and spells training with different clubs.

The midfielder eventually resigned for Tadcaster Albion in October 2020 but the 24-year-old has recently been on the hunt for a new club and has now been handed a trial at National League North side Darlington.

