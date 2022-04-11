Leeds and Watford are among the sides scrapping it for Premier League survival in the lower reaches of the division but United gave their hopes of avoiding the drop a huge boost with Saturday’s 3-0 win at Vicarage Road.

Goals from Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison made it ten points out of a last possible 12 for Marsch’s side and former Arsenal, Crystal Palace and England star Wright had warm words for Leeds on Match Of The Day.

The 58-year-old singled out both thriving duo Rodrigo and Harrison for praise, as well as the impact of United’s new American head coach.

After Raphinha’s opener, Rodrigo’s pressing led to a costly mix-up between Hornets duo Hassane Kamara and Samir which paved the way for the Spaniard to score and Harrison later rifled home a finish to bag United’s third.

“I’m delighted for Leeds, delighted for Jesse March,” said Wright.

“He brings a nice enthusiasm.

“There’s someone like Rodrigo who I really like when you watch him .

“It’s terrible play from the Watford defenders but he is up here and he just plays off the front men and off Daniel James and he is just chasing this down really.

“Watford are calamitous which they have been doing all season but Leeds are in and he’s got three in four now.

“Then there’s the one from Jack Harrison which is brilliant.

“This is a forward in great form, very confident.

“That’s three successive goals in three games he has got, it’s the first time he has done that in his career and they look like they are enjoying their football.

“They’re very solid at the back and he’s letting them get on with it upfront.”

