Referee who dismissed Leeds United captain in shock FA cup upset takes charge of West Ham United tie

Last season, Attwell oversaw Leeds' 4-2 Premier League defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, dishing out two yellow cards to the Whites and handing the Gunners a penalty after Illan Meslier tripped Bukayo Saka in the box.

The Warwickshire referee was the man in the middle the last time Leeds reached the fourth round of the FA Cup in January 2017.

Having begun their FA Cup journey with a 2-1 win over Cambridge United, the Whites travelled to the Knights Community Stadium to take on non-league side Sutton United.

What followed was one of the biggest cup upsets of the 2016/2017 FA Cup tournament.

Whites head coach Garry Monk made ten changes to the team which had beaten Nottingham Forrest 2-0 in the Championship four days previously, as third-place United were pushing to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds made a poor start to the tie and, amid the frustration, club captain Liam Cooper finds himself in Attwell's book inside 20 minutes after tugging Roarie Deacon's shirt.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is shown red during the Whites' 1-0 defeat to Sutton United in the fourth round of the FA Cup in January 2017. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

In the 53rd minute, Lewie Coyle fouled Sutton forward Maxine Biamou in the box and Attwell had no choice but to point to the spot.

Jamie Collins stepped up the penalty and sent Marco Silvestri the wrong way to give the underdogs a deserved 1-0 lead.

Attwell waved away Sutton's appeals for a second penalty after the ball was handled in the area by Leeds defender Matt Grimes.

Monk's second-half changes, bringing on Kemar Roofe, Mallik Wilks, and Ronaldo Vieira, failed to impact the tie, which was already slipping out of Leeds' hands before things went from bad to worse in the final ten minutes.

Stuart Attwell dismisses Gabriel during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City. Pic: Catherine Ivill

As Craig Eastmond lead another wave of attack for the hosts, Cooper tripped him up, was shown a second yellow by Attwell, and was dismissed with eight minutes left to play. The Whites' hopes of recovering the tie were lost, and the game ended 1-0 to Sutton.

After the game, Monk blamed himself for the shocking defeat.

"It was a very frustrating performance, but it's my responsibility and I take it on the chin," Monk said.

"I'm the one who picks the team. I made a lot of changes and it didn't work. It backfired. We're doing very well in the league. We have to get the balance right.

Substitute Mallik Wilks skips away from Sutton's Kevin Amankwaah during Leeds United's 1-0 FA Cup defeat in January 2017. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"Maybe it was one step too far. One change too many, but credit to Sutton, it's a fantastic result for them."

Cooper's dismissal remains the only red card Attwell has shown to a Leeds player, though he has dished out 29 yellows across sixteen encounters with the West Yorkshire side.

The 39-year-old has taken charge of eleven Premier League games so far this season. On New Year's Day, he showed his first red card of the season at the Emirates, dismissing Gabriel during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

On Sunday at the London Stadium, Attwell will be assisted by Neil Davies and Scott Ledger, with Jarred Gillett acting as fourth official. Peter Bankes will take charge of VAR, with Lee Betts assisting.

