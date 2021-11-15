Marriner came in for praise earlier this season for the way he handled an off-field incident involving a Newcastle United supporter who had a medical emergency during a game against Spurs.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey said: "Fair play to Eric Dier and a few of the other Tottenham players, who obviously realised there was an emergency in the crowd, informed the referee and got the doctor over. Fans are just as important as players and when someone’s life is in danger, their safety is paramount. So you’ve got to applaud Andre Marriner for how he handled that, and of course the Tottenham players and club doctors in that instance."

Marriner once drew criticism from the Italian after a 2016 game between Chelsea and Swansea for not penalising Leroy Fer in the build-up to a Swans goal.

"The second goal I think everyone can see the situation," the then Blues boss said.

"I don't want to speak about the decision but it's a bad decision from the referee.

"I think everyone can see the double foul on Cahill. I think there is a great mistake, a great mistake of the referee. But this can happen."

The 50-year-old Birmingham official refereed Leeds' recent 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal and took charge of four of their Premier League outings last season.

SERIOUS INCIDENT - Spurs players brought the attention of referee Andre Marriner to a medical emergency involving a fan at Newcastle United. Marriner will referee Spurs v Leeds United on Sunday. Pic: Getty

He was the referee who sent Liam Cooper off at Manchester City, after reviewing the challenge on Gabriel Jesus on the monitor, before the Whites went on to claim a famous 2-1 win.

That was just the third red card he has produced in the 19 Whites games he has refereed, having sent off Paul Butler in a 2005 defeat by Crewe Alexandra and Swansea's Ferrie Bodde in the Welsh club's 3-2 League One victory over Leeds in 2007.

Leeds have won seven, drawn one and lost 11 of those 19 games and are yet to be awarded a spot-kick by him.

Spurs have been refereed by Marriner on 50 occasions, winning 27, drawing 11 and losing 12 of those, with five penalties awarded in their favour. He has shown seven red cards to Spurs' opponents, six of those for a second booking, and just one to a Tottenham player - Danny Rose in a 5-1 2014 defeat by Manchester City.