A central defender who has played at left-back this season in the Austrian Bundesliga, Wober worked under Jesse Marsch during his tenure at Red Bull Arena and counts Rasmus Kristensen as a two-time former team-mate. The pair were at Ajax together in the 2018/19 season and then again at Salzburg, before linking up a third time at Elland Road.

Kristensen played a part in selling Leeds as a city and a club to his pal, ahead of a move that was completed this week, pending international clearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freund says a circa £10m deal was an ideal solution that came at the right time for Salzburg and Wober.

"We have held plenty of discussions with Max in the past about possible transfers, but we continually came to the conclusion that it wasn't the time yet and FC Red Bull Salzburg was the best place for him," said the sporting director.

"It was different this time, and a transfer makes sense for both sides. Max is now going to the best league in the world as a real Salzburger. Now he has the opportunity to realise his dream of being in playing in the Premier League and we have now found a good solution for everyone involved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freund has paid tribute to the departing Austrian international and hopes that Leeds get to see what Salzburg did, from him.

"Max showed over the years with us that he is not only a real leader on the pitch but is a great personality off it," said Freund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MAKES SENSE - Selling Max Wober to Leeds United makes sense according to RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund. Pic: Getty

"We are delighted that he now has the chance to show what he can do in one of the best leagues in the world. We wish him all the very best for a healthy and successful future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether the move makes as much sense for Leeds will become clear in time. The Whites entered the market in need of a left-back and although they have bolstered the left side of the defence and added competition for Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo remains the club's only full-back on that flank with significant experience in the position.

Struijk, a centre-back, has been filling in at left-back this season, well enough to keep Firpo out of the side, and it is the young Dutchman that Wober must overcome to play there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new man brings leadership to the club, however.

"We're not too surprised [he has joined Leeds], clearly Marsch liked Wöber's character," Tom Middler from The Other Bundesliga podcast told the YEP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He didn't really look like captain material a few seasons ago, but now he's taken up a much more senior role in the Salzburg team. He's played fairly well for Austria in the last year as well, looks good with crosses. He used to score the odd goal as well but now seems to provide more directly from the flanks.