Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds announced on Thursday morning that Red Bull had bought a minority stake in the Whites.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire says Red Bull’s buy into Leeds United gives the Whites “flexibility” with FPS and can help prevent a summer “fire sale” at Elland Road.

Leeds saw their bid for an immediate return to the Premier League ended in Sunday’s Championship play-off final to Southampton who sealed a 1-0 win at Wembley to instead put themselves back in the top-flight at the first attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defeat has left Daniel Farke’s Whites heading for a second consecutive season in the second tier but now with fresh investment from Red Bull who will also be the club’s front of shirt sponsor starting from next season.

Leeds announced on Thursday morning that they had sealed a ‘multi-year agreement with Red Bull for a deal which would bring in new commercial revenues as well as additional capital investment for a minority ownership stake.’

As the club battle with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), finance expert Maguire says the investment must be seen as beneficial and gave an exciting verdict as to why Red Bull have got involved.

Maguire told the YEP: "Under the rules, you are allowed to lose £15m over three years in the Championship and you are allowed to lose £15m in the Premier League as well but you can top that up with investments from equity shareholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So this will allow Leeds to have additional funding which contributes to their PSR limit. It could be that 49ers have already put in enough but this will effectively carry forward for the next three years in terms of the calculations so that's beneficial.

"It gives them flexibility and that's what you are always looking for as far as a club is concerned. You don't have to go to the limit. But if a coach identifies a player or if there is somebody sniffing around one of your players and you feel that you have to sell for PSR purposes, by having additional money coming in from new investors, that gives you the ability to say we won't take that offer.

"It means that you are not in a fire sale situation to the same extent and therefore that can only benefit the club because it could be that you could sell the player later in the window for a higher fee, or you hold on to that player for an extra six months and it contributes to Leeds being promoted next season or hold on to the player for 12 months and so on. All of these are beneficial issues as far as the club is concerned."

Pressed specfically on the front of shirt sponsor, and how much of an impact that would have, Maguire said: "I think if you take a look at the Championship this season, and no disrespect to the clubs that have come down but Leeds United are the biggest club in the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I think getting a sponsor of the calibre of Red Bull, which itself is a global brand, is indicative, it's a statement of intent, a) from the sponsor but also an acknowledgement of where Leeds are in football's pecking order.

"Red Bull would not be doing this unless they thought that Leeds were going to return to the Premier League so it's a vote of confidence in (chairman) Paraag (Marathe) and the club itself.