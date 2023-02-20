Record signing and USA international start for strong Leeds United under-21s v Aston Villa
Record signing Georginio Rutter and Brenden Aaronson are both getting minutes for a strong Leeds United under-21s side against Aston Villa’s under-21s at Elland Road tonight (kick-off 7pm).
The Whites youngsters can go top of Premier League Two Division Two with a victory and Rutter and Aaronson both start in a side which also features Sonny Perkins, Mateo Joseph, Darko Gyabi and new boy Diogo Monteiro in the XI. Sam Greenwood is also on the bench.
Michal Pujdak is once again taking charge of the side with under-21s boss Michael Skubala currently in caretaker charge of the Whites first team.
Leeds United under-21s v Aston Villa under-21s: Klaesson, Moore, Monteiro, Mullen, Spencer, Gyabi, Aaronson, Ferguson, Perkins, Joseph, Rutter. Subs: Christy, Snowdon, Greenwood, McGurk, Allen.