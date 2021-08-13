Record-breaking Leeds United 'keeper Illan Meslier signs new long-term Whites deal

The 21-year-old Frenchman has put pen to paper on a five-year-deal which runs until the summer of 2026.

Meslier joined Leeds from French outfit Lorient in August 2019, initially arriving at Elland Road on a season-long loan deal.

Kiko Casilla was United's first choice keeper at the time and Meslier's debut arrived five months later in the third round FA Cup clash at Arsenal of January 2020.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEW DEAL: For Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, left, pictured with Whites director of football Victor Orta, right. Picture by LUFC.

Meslier then made his league debut the following month whilst Casilla was banned and the Frenchman has gone on to establish himself as the club's clear first choice 'keeper who excelled upon his first season in the Premier League.

Following promotion as Championship champions, Leeds converted Meslier's switch into a permanent deal last summer for a bargain fee in the region of £5m.

The Frenchman joined on a three-year deal but has now put pen to paper on a much longer contract.

Meslier made 35 appearances in the Premier League last season and kept 11 clean sheets as Leeds stormed to a ninth-placed finish.

The young stopper broke Joe Hart’s 14-year Premier League record, with eight clean sheets prior to his 21st birthday.

Having already been capped for France at under-18s, 19s and 20s level, the custodian was finally handed his debut for his country's under-21s this summer.

Leeds will begin their second season back in the Premier League this weekend with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Old Trafford.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa signed a new one-year deal at the club on Thursday which runs until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.