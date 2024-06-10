Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean McGurk left Leeds at the end of the January transfer window and has now signed a new deal with an EFL side.

Former Leeds United youngster Sean McGurk has signed a new deal with new club Swindon Town amid rich praise from head of football Jamie Russell.

Leeds signed skilful attacking midfielder McGurk from Wigan Athletic in July 2021 but the Liverpudlian ended his time with the Whites when joining Swindon on the final day of the January transfer window.

McGurk then bagged two goals and an assist for the Robins in nine appearances at the back end of last term and the 21-year-old has now signed a new longer term deal for the club who finished last season 19th in League Two.

Speaking to the club’s official website, McGurk said: “I am delighted to have signed a new deal with the club and to be honest I've been in constant conversation since the end of last season.

"I've been in conversation with (head of football) Jamie Russell and the new manager (Mark Kennedy), and they've both shown and described to me how they see my role at Swindon Town, and moving into next season I want to get more goals and assists and create more of those moments from last season."

Head of football Jamie Russell said: "Sean is a maverick with fantastic technical ability, allowing him to manipulate the ball in tight situations. As a player, Sean relishes 1v1 duels and opportunities to score in and around the box, like last season with his goal against Tranmere.