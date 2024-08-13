Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson is reportedly set to have his contract terminated with new club Rakow Czestochowa after just over a month in Poland.

The recently-departed Norwegian could be on the lookout for a new team just a month after signing for Polish top flight side Rakow, according to sources in the country.

Przegląd Sportowy claim Rakow are prepared to terminate the goalkeeper's deal after it was alleged Klaesson did not arrive from Leeds in the best physical condition and was subsequently ordered to train and play with the fourth division reserve team.

While sources in Norway state Klaesson's condition has improved after being told by club chiefs to lose up to eight kilograms, head coach Marek Papszun remains dissatisfied and a termination may be explored.

Klaesson's arrival was supposed to provide Ekstraklasa club Rakow with a 'natural successor to Vladan Kovacevic' although it is now suggested the 23-year-old's signing could prove to be a 'false start'. The 'keeper was absent from Rakow's matchday squad to face Lech Poznan last week and if reports are to be believed, may not be given the chance to make his debut at the club he signed a three-year contract with last month.

The Norwegian made only a handful of appearances in England having joined Leeds from Valerenga in the summer of 2021. A former Under-21 international, Klaesson expressed in an interview upon signing for Rakow that he wished to get his career back on track and had taken a pay-cut to do so.

However, in response to the club's treatment over the past month, which includes handing the goalkeeper a fine, Klaesson is said to have returned to Norway, according to outlet Nettavisen, and informed his representatives of a desire to change clubs.

Rumours in Poland claim Klaesson was spotted in a fast food restaurant, which was relayed to Rakow management and is said to have angered the club's hierarchy, although these reports are unconfirmed.