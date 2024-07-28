Recently departed ex-Leeds United player suffers new injury blow with admission from boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A recently departed ex-Leeds United player has suffered a new injury blow followed by an admission from his manager.

Jamie Shackleton ended his time with Leeds this summer in joining Championship rivals Sheffield United upon his Whites contract expiring. As Jayden Bogle moved the other way, Shackleton was approaching the new season as the team’s first choice right back and started Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Rotherham United.

Shackleton, though, was forced off with a knee injury after just 20 minutes, the right-back going to ground and needing treatment before eventually leaving the field of play. The Blades went on to record a 2-1 victory that left boss Chris Wilder pleased but the manager admitted the one downside was the injury to Shackleton as he declared “it didn’t look great”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thought at times our play was fabulous and you can see glimpses of combinations,” said Wilder to the Sheffield Star. “The one downside is the injury to Jamie. It didn't look great when he came off, so fingers crossed. Because for 20 or 25 minutes I thought he showed what he's about and all his qualities. He's turned his knee, twisted his knee.

INJURY BLOW: For Jamie Shackleton. Picture by Tim Markland/PA Wire.