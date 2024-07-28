Recently departed ex-Leeds United player suffers new injury blow with admission from boss
Jamie Shackleton ended his time with Leeds this summer in joining Championship rivals Sheffield United upon his Whites contract expiring. As Jayden Bogle moved the other way, Shackleton was approaching the new season as the team’s first choice right back and started Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Rotherham United.
Shackleton, though, was forced off with a knee injury after just 20 minutes, the right-back going to ground and needing treatment before eventually leaving the field of play. The Blades went on to record a 2-1 victory that left boss Chris Wilder pleased but the manager admitted the one downside was the injury to Shackleton as he declared “it didn’t look great”.
"I thought at times our play was fabulous and you can see glimpses of combinations,” said Wilder to the Sheffield Star. “The one downside is the injury to Jamie. It didn't look great when he came off, so fingers crossed. Because for 20 or 25 minutes I thought he showed what he's about and all his qualities. He's turned his knee, twisted his knee.
“So he's got to go for a scan and fingers crossed it isn't too serious. Because we can't afford injuries at the best of times. I want to keep the squad fit and healthy but he's gone for a 50/50 and just twisted his knee, so there's nothing you can really do about that – an injury in a competitive game.”
