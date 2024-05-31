Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A recently departed Leeds United player has made a big impression for his new club.

Recent Leeds United departure Matuesz Bogusz has continued his impressive progress for his new club with an award contender.

Polish youth international midfielder Bogusz finally ended ties with Leeds when joining MLS side Los Angeles FC in March 2023, ending four years with the Whites whom he joined from Ruch Chorzow in January 2019.

The 22-year-old has quickly become an important part of the team and Bogusz blasted home a superb strike in Thursday’s 2-0 win at home to Minnesota United that his club quickly hailed as the MLS goal of the week.

With LA already 1-0 up, Bogusz received the ball some 35 yards out in the 82nd minute and took one touch before unleashing an absolute thunderbolt into the top right corner.

His strike marked a third goal from his last four games which have also included one assist and his bullet effort sealed a 2-0 success for his side. Los Angeles FC posted a clip of the goal on social media platform X together with the words: “Bangerz Only. Your future ML Goal of the Week from Mateusz Bogusz.”