RECAP: Concern about Pablo Hernandez, Kemar Roofe on standby and Kalvin Phillips looking to pip Billy Sharp - Leeds United's press conference Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Six games left and Leeds United are back in third place after the Championship table swung again on Saturday. Here's a recap of today's press conferences with Marcelo Bielsa and Kalvin Phillips, ahead of Leeds United's clash with Preston. Please refresh the page for updates. Pablo Hernandez doubtful for Leeds United's trip to Preston as Marcelo Bielsa reveals injury details Leeds United Under-23s - preview: Whites host Ipswich Town in title winners showdown