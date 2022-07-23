ENCOURAGEMENT: Under Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, above, on the pre-season tour in Australia. Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images.

With a new look to our team, there are plenty of reasons to look forward to what our new squad might have to offer.

The performances we’ve seen in preseason so far have given reasons for encouragement, as the squad begins to gel together and adapt under their first Jesse Marsch pre-season.

Our recruitment this summer looks likely to continue as we pursue a target man up front to compete with Patrick Bamford.

We also saw another loanee depart this week as Jamie Shackleton joined Charlie Cresswell at Millwall.

No doubt the two of them will be working hard to make their mark in the Championship this season and we wish them the best of luck.

Back at Elland Road, there’s only one match of preseason left to go as we face familiar opponents in Cagliari.

Following that, our first game of the Premier League season hosting Wolves at home will be close on the horizon.

At the Trust, we’ve been working hard ourselves in the build-up to the new season as our 11th mural project got underway this week.

We can’t wait to have the chance to show you more when the piece is finished and added to the growing collection of Leeds United artwork we’re proud to be a part of around the city.

We’ve also consulted with the club on a number of ticketing issues and have been glad to report the results back to our members.

We’ve been impressed so far with the introduction of the new digital ticketing system, and have a few key tips we’d like to give to our fellow fans relating to it.

First of all, make sure to download the ticket to your wallet you’re your email before reaching the stadium.

Also remember that you can download multiple tickets to one phone, and consider reaching Elland Road a little earlier than usual in case of any problems.

We also understand that some fans may not own a smartphone or might have a work phone which doesn’t allow downloads to the wallet.

In this case, the ticket office encourages you to get in touch with them to find a workaround.

We also raised our concerns surrounding the season ticket waiting list and the allocation of season tickets this season, but the club were not able to share information at this time.

We understand that this will be disappointing to our members, but you can be sure that we will not stop pushing the issue.

Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy.

Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and you can become a member for just £10 per year.