The Seagulls gave the Whites a torrid first half, Tariq Lamptey in particular causing huge problems on the right hand side and creating chances his team-mates couldn't take.

Although the second half was a more even affair, Brighton could still consider themselves unfortunate not to take three points.

Throughout the game Meslier was called upon to make big saves and the woodwork came to the visitors' rescue on a number of occasions.

"It was one of those nights, the ball didn't go for us against a very good team who make it hard for you," said Potter.

"I think we did everything but score. We showed great courage. You have to build your attacks from defence and find your right moment, which isn't easy. The lads did it really well, created some really good chances. Tariq contributed fantastically well to that, so did [Cucurella] on the other side. Too many positives to mention, really, really happy.

"With Leeds, you have to know how to get the ball to one v one players but I thought we did that well.

"We want to try and win of course, we always try to win. For different reasons we came up short."

HAPPY MAN - Graham Potter was delighted with the performance, if not the finishing, in Brighton's 0-0 draw with Leeds United. Pic: Getty

Neal Maupay got on the end of some of the biggest chances, including an early one that he missed from just a few yards out to leave the home fans at the Amex stunned.

"He is a human being and he will be disappointed because he will think he can score those but he's not the only one," said Potter.

"Better players than Neal will miss, he's strong enough as a character to deal with that. It's part of football."

The Brighton boss was pleased with what he saw at the other end of the pitch from goalkeeper Rob Sanchez, who returned from suspension to thwart Leeds in the second half. Tyler Roberts drew saves from the Seagulls stopper as the visitors' performance improved.

"Rob was good, he made a couple of good saves, we caused our own problems for their chance," said Potter.

"I think with Leeds, it was a combination of their goalkeeper and our poor finishing, which we can improve.