'Really cool' - Tyler Adams issues message to Leeds United fans after pleasant surprise
Tyler Adams has issued a message to Leeds United's fan base following a "pleasant surprise" upon joining the Whites.
Leeds spent £20m to sign Adams from RB Leipzig last summer and the USA international midfielder has since excelled for both club and country. Adams played every minute of all four US games as his side reached the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup – where the midfielder says he was full of appreciation for the support of Leeds fans around the globe.
United's fellow summer signing Brenden Aaronson was also part of the States World Cup squad and Adams has issued a message about the support that both he and United's fellow recent arrivals have received from the Leeds fan base so far.
"It was really, really cool," Adams told the YEP, asked about the Whites support for him in Qatar. "That support has been here since I arrived at the club which has been amazing to see – how much the fans appreciate myself and Brenden and a bunch of the new guys that have come onto the team. It's been such a pleasant surprise to have this support week in, week out. I expected them to be rooting for England, especially in the game that we played against England! But for the rest of the games it felt as though they were supporting us so it was very special."