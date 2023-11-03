Leeds United visit Championship leaders Leicester City tonight, ahead of which the club’s fans have issued differing viewpoints to the contest at the King Power.

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on this evening’s showdown between the Foxes and Whites including a Leicester admission but big Whites hope and the possible ‘key’ to success.

MIKE GILL

After Saturday’s confidence-boosting victory over Huddersfield Town, the Whites face their toughest test so far this season. A runaway leader in the Championship at this point in the proceedings is extremely rare and so this one isn’t going to be easy.

GOALS: Expected from a Leeds United team featuring Georginio Rutter, centre, and Crysencio Summerville, left.

Apart from a home defeat against Hull City back in September, the Foxes have won every single game home and away. By their own high standards, however, their recent form hasn’t been totally convincing with narrow wins against Sunderland and the awful QPR.

With 29 goals along with Ipswich, the Foxes are the joint highest goalscorers in the Championship but they have only conceded eight goals. Most Leeds fans would be delighted with a draw from this encounter and it will be very interesting to see what Daniel Farke decides to do tactically.

He has the resources at his disposal and don’t be too surprised to see a rested and rejuvenated Archie Gray return to the line up. Lots of fingers will be crossed for Joe Rodon as he will have a big part to play in this game. This is a tough one to call, but it’s high time Leicester drew a game!

NEIL GREWER

There will not be too many teams taking points away from the King Power stadium this season, such is the dominance at present of Leicester City in this league, and, as such, a draw will be a good result in the overall scheme of a 46-game season.

The way Leicester play and attack at home may well work in our favour, as evidenced last weekend when our counter-attacking was brilliant. Leeds have the players to cause Leicester problems and there should be opportunities to do so.

To this end, Leeds really need the Pascal Struijk/Joe Rodon partnership to be in place and functioning with the full-backs being on top form also. Right-back selection will be interesting again and could be key to the result.I would stick with Jamie Shackleton.

I expect Glen Kamara to play to help maintain a high energy midfield and Georginio Rutter to be given the flexibility to roam around the pitch as he has been doing so effectively recently. With Dan James and Crysencio Summerville in great form, I expect goals.

Prediction: Leicester City 2 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

Even at this early stage, tonight’s game against Leicester City feels like the biggest test that Leeds United will face this season. As we all know, Leicester’s form has been all but perfect, winning 13 games from 14 played. United currently sit 14 points behind the league leaders but manager Daniel Farke has insisted that his side will not be fazed by the challenge. After all, it was at the King Power Stadium that the hosts suffered their solitary defeat.

The Foxes won’t fear anyone in this division but are yet to face any real trouble. If Leeds are to win they will need to be at their very best. Their attack hasn’t been a problem this season, and they will be happy to be able to rely on Crysencio Summerville after an injury scare this week.

Leeds have been able to tear through the defences of many Championship sides with ease this far. With that being said, this fixture should be the ultimate game of attack versus defence.

Prediction: Leicester City 2 Leeds United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

We’re only a third of the way through the season but this feels such an important game. Leeds look like the best of the rest at the moment, the only team looking remotely likely to hunt down the Foxes or stall the Tractor Boys. What a statement it would be if Leeds could snare the Foxes.

Leicester look unassailable, reeling off 13 victories and suffering just one defeat, a 1-0 home defeat against Hull City. They have a 14-point cushion to Leeds in third and already look odds on to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

For Leeds, it’s all about keeping our momentum and belief going, and a decent result against the Foxes would certainly do that. If there is a positive to cling to, it’s that Leicester have made hard work of their last three games.

A goal down at Swansea before winning 3-1, they also struggled against QPR last time out needing a QPR red card and a Harry Winks worldie. Sunderland arguably outplayed them recently too. We will need to be at our absolute best but, if we are, I reckon we can get something.

Prediction: Leicester City 1 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds travel to Leicester tonight for their biggest test of the season. ‘The Foxes’ are flying, only one defeat this season and on an impressive run of wins. They are, results-wise, the best side in the Championship. Leeds will be buoyed by last week’s thrashing of Huddersfield Town and I’ve no doubt at all Daniel Farke’s men will know that they need something out of this game.

A defeat would see them a massive 17 points behind the league leaders. Even at this stage of the season it’s a tough amount of points to peg back. With so many players having good games last weekend it is hard to see Farke changing his starting XI. The only change may see Archie Gray involved in midfield or at right-back. Myself, I’d leave it be.

Leicester isn’t a happy hunting ground. I remember in the 89/90 season travelling down to the old Filbert Street to watch Leeds lose 4-3. A certain Gary McAllister scored a hat-trick. Leeds last won there in 2021 - a 3-1 win with goals from Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison. Their last two visits ended in defeats, 1-0 in 21/22 and 2-0 last season. On form it looks like a home win but I’ve a feeling Leeds can at least come home with a point.