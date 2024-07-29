'Real quality' - Leeds United's Championship rivals see off European finalists with Whites help
Preston North End are among the bookmakers’ favourites for next season relegation but Ryan Lowe’s Lilywhites recorded a 2-1 victory at home to back-to-back Europa Conference League finalists Fiorentina on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.
Goals from Liam Lindsay and Will Keane together with a Freddie Woodman penalty save gave Preston the victory, after which boss Lowe also hailed the impact of Leeds loanee Sam Greenwood. Midfielder Greenwood has joined the Lilywhites on a season-long loan and started Saturday’s friendly in which he was only brought off in the 91st minute.
Saluting the Deepdale victory and also Greenwood, Lowe told the LEP: “The main focus throughout pre-season is getting lads through and minutes into them. A lot of them played 90 minutes today and hopefully all will be ready and every squad player of 21-22 involved, will have had some minutes
“But it is always nice when you win and score some good goals. The corner from Robbie (Brady) was an unbelievable set play and we want all the big lads to get on the end of those crosses like ‘Linds’. Him and Sam Greenwood have real quality coming into the box.
“We are on the front foot, we are doing things we have worked on in pre-season and the lads are looking sharper and fitter. Hopefully it will continue to pay-off. There was a lot of good stuff but there is a lot we think we can improve on.
"We will debrief the game with the lads and show them the good bits of what we expect. There was also some stuff where perhaps we were sloppy in possession. Every game is a learning one, especially pre-season. My job and that of the coaching staff is to make sure they are fit and available ready for the first game of the season.”
