Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

European finalists have been seen off by one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals with a Whites man’s help.

Preston North End are among the bookmakers’ favourites for next season relegation but Ryan Lowe’s Lilywhites recorded a 2-1 victory at home to back-to-back Europa Conference League finalists Fiorentina on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.

Goals from Liam Lindsay and Will Keane together with a Freddie Woodman penalty save gave Preston the victory, after which boss Lowe also hailed the impact of Leeds loanee Sam Greenwood. Midfielder Greenwood has joined the Lilywhites on a season-long loan and started Saturday’s friendly in which he was only brought off in the 91st minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saluting the Deepdale victory and also Greenwood, Lowe told the LEP: “The main focus throughout pre-season is getting lads through and minutes into them. A lot of them played 90 minutes today and hopefully all will be ready and every squad player of 21-22 involved, will have had some minutes

PRAISE: For Preston North End's Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood, left, pictured chasing Fiorentina's Riccardo Sottil in Saturday's pre-season friendly win at Deepdale. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

“But it is always nice when you win and score some good goals. The corner from Robbie (Brady) was an unbelievable set play and we want all the big lads to get on the end of those crosses like ‘Linds’. Him and Sam Greenwood have real quality coming into the box.

“We are on the front foot, we are doing things we have worked on in pre-season and the lads are looking sharper and fitter. Hopefully it will continue to pay-off. There was a lot of good stuff but there is a lot we think we can improve on.